Keeping the dream alive, one Sparkman grad isn't giving up on football.

Doubters, haters, people who just don't want you to succeed, Xavier Hopkins has dealt with them all.

"You can say behind the phone, because that's all it was, not to my face, that's not going to hurt me, I'm just that motivated," Hopkins said.

After entering the transfer portal at Alabama State without playing his freshman year, the Sparkman grad says some people thought he could never play football again.

Hopkins overcame the odds, committing to Clark Atlanta this summer.

"This is only the beginning," Hopkins said. "I have to keep working to get where I want to be."

Hopkins says he wouldn't have gotten through the tough times last year without his parents.

"My mama, she is a praying women, she doesn't just pray for me, she prays for all my friends," Hopkins said. "My dad, he pushes me."

There isn't a day when the inside linebacker isn't working out. Whether it's physically or mentally, Hopkins said he's staying sharp, to one day play professional football.

Hopkins wants his come back story to inspire younger athletes to fight for their dreams no matter how big.

If Hopkins could tell his 10-year-old self anything it's this.

"Don't give up, keep fighting, and keep praying."