Keeping the chance for storms Friday

Storms stayed just across the state line into southern Tennessee, leaving us with a good mix of clouds and sun and typically hot temperatures. Tonight, a stray shower or storm drifting northward out of central Alabama is possible early, but we'll otherwise be partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the lower 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will likely develop during the afternoon and evening, giving us the shot at gusty wind, small hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning with the strongest storms. Expect highs in the lower 90s that'll feel more like the triple digit mark.

Saturday and Sunday will bring about very similar weather with no real change in the pattern until the middle of next week. Some data sources indicate a weak cold front heading southward, bumping up the storm coverage by Tuesday and keeping it elevated as the front stalls to our south by Thursday. This will hold temperatures down into the 80s by Wednesday and keep more widespread rain in the forecast through the end of next week.