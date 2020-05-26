Gray & muggy now, nice weekend on the way

Tuesday started gray and ended damp for most locations. Showers grew more widespread through the day, dropping about half an inch of rain in spots when it was at its steadiest and heaviest. Overnight, we can see the coverage of showers wane a bit, but that rain chance doesn't entirely leave the forecast. Lows only fall to the mid 60s by Wednesday morning, so we're in for another muggy day overall. Highs will try to reach the upper 70s during the afternoon and yes, the scattered showers and storms remain a fixture in Wednesday's weather.

By Thursday, the rain and storms can be on the stronger side. There's an isolated risk for severe weather in our central and eastern counties Thursday afternoon and evening. This equates to a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) from the Storm Prediction Center. Gusty wind, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain are the main threats associated with Thursday's storms.

For one more day Friday, we keep widespread scattered rain and storms in the forecast. Once a cold front passes early Saturday morning, we'll start to see big improvements. The front will push the rain out of North Alabama, along with the muggy weather. For Sunday, we'll start the day with a crisp low in the upper 50s and hit a high in the lower 80s under a sunny sky. In total, we'll pick up one to two inches of rain in spots that see the more intense storms, then we'll get the chance to dry out next week.