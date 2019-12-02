Keep your money safe when it comes to online shopping and donating this holiday season

This Cyber Monday nearly sixty nine million Americans are expected to shop online according to the National Retail Federation.

No matter if you are shopping or donating to charities, your money could be in danger.

"Important that you do your research when your shopping on line or even giving a donation because you want your money, your hard earned money to go where you want it to," said Belinda McCormick, BBB of North Alabama Vice President.

Belinda McCormick with the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama says when shopping online, one of the most important things to know is to use a credit card.

"If you use a debit card, your money is instantly gone and it is much harder to get back," said McCormick.

She says if a website is too good to be true, it probably is.

"Basically shouldn’t be all good reviews. There’s always a chance that something bad happens, but if you see everything is good, good, good, that might be a thing to be concerned about because they are puffing that up," said McCormick.

When making donations online this year, McCormick says the charity should have some kind of breakdown as to where the money is spent.

"It’s required by the IRS, when someone is designated a charity that they provide you with information for you to make a well educated decision," she said.

She says you can never be too careful when it comes to shopping or donating online.

"We have to protect ourselves now a days with the way technology is exploding," said McCormick.

According to the National retail Federation, more than 165 million people were expected to shop this Thanksgiving weekend.