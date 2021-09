One hundred thousand pounds of trash are now out of the Tennessee River.

That's thanks to this year's volunteers for Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful.

Group leaders say throwaway drink containers make up at least 32,000 pounds of the trash removed this year.

If you want to get involved, the group is holding a river cleanup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in Scottsboro to clean up Lake Guntersville.

