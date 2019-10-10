Keel Mountain Volunteer Fire Department buys new CPR training devices

The Keel Mountain Volunteer Fire Department purchased new CPR manikins to help the community learn the life-saving technique.

They're the only department with this technology in the Gurley area.

WAAY 31 learned why the CPR devices are a great asset to the community and the fire department.

The Keel Mountain Volunteer Fire Department said learning something as simple as hands-only CPR can greatly increase the chances of someone's survival if they're in cardiac arrest.

"Those skills atrophy very quickly if you're not practicing them at least on a monthly basis," said Justin Cole.

Cole is the public information officer for the Keel Mountain Volunteer Fire Department. He said these manikins are equipped with feedback technology to improve the quality of CPR training.

You can use them with Bluetooth if you have an Android or Apple device. It monitors the depth and release of the chest compressions and the rate of ventilation for mouth-to-mouth.

"If someone's heart stops and it stops pumping that blood with the oxygen to someone's brain, within 10 minutes, someone's death could be irreversible," said Cole.

In 2018, the American Heart Association reported each year, nearly 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur.

All Keel Mountain volunteer firefighters are CPR and first-aid trained. However, Cole would like to get the community involved in learning the technique, too, so they can help before first responders arrive.

"We found it doesn't matter. All you need to have is the desire to help others," he said.

Keel Mountain firefighters said all you have to do is call to the station if you'd like to learn more about the CPR training. They said within one year, they'd like to have all their members certified as CPR instructors.

Now, in order to properly instruct someone on CPR techniques, the tool must include a feedback device.