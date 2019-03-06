Keel Mountain Road repair work moving ahead more quickly

Work is being sped up on Keel Mountain after Madison County Commissioners declared it a local emergency.
Keel Mountain Road is one of two main roads destroyed in the recent week-long rain.
By establishing a local emergency, Commissioner Craig Hill says it shortens the timeline to complete the work.
He said Wednesday he hopes to have the bidding process complete, and an agreement in place by this afternoon.
Hill said Keel Mountain Road should be open by May 1.
Repairs on Blowing Cave Road are complete.
