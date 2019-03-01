Keel Mountain Road parents getting gas cards, bus changes for inconvenience

According to Tim Hall, a spokesperson with Madison County Schools, the school system is working with the Care Center in New Hope to make sure students who live on Keel Mountain Road get to school safely while the road is closed.

Starting Monday, the district will have parents drive down the mountain and meet a school bus at a designated location to take the students to and from school.

The Care Center, United Way and Madison County Schools, along with Graces of Gurley, Representative Richie Whorton and Senator Steve Livingston, are going to give parents Dollar General gas cards to help, since some parents are having to drive 45 minutes out of their way. WAAY 31 asked Tim Hall what will happen if Blowing Cove Road, which was closed due to flooding, reopens, and he said the district is prepared to do this until the end of the school year or until Keel Mountain Road reopens.

Hall said the district is sending home paperwork Friday afternoon with each student who lives on Keel Mountain. Starting Monday, parents will drive their students down the mountain each morning to the bus location and pick them up at the same location in the afternoon.