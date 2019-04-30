Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Shots reported at University of North Carolina, Charlotte, campus. Campus on lockdown Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Keel Mountain Road in Madison County reopened after repairs completed

MGN Online MGN Online

It was reopened to traffic Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 4:35 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 4:37 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Work on Keel Mountain Road in Madison County is complete, and it was reopened to traffic Tuesday afternoon.

Keel Mountain Road was one of two main roads destroyed by week-long rain in February. Repairs on Blowing Cave Road, which was also damaged by the rain, are complete.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events