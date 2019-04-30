Keel Mountain Road in Madison County reopened after repairs completed

Work on Keel Mountain Road in Madison County is complete, and it was reopened to traffic Tuesday afternoon.
Keel Mountain Road was one of two main roads destroyed by week-long rain in February. Repairs on Blowing Cave Road, which was also damaged by the rain, are complete.
