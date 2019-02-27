Keel Mountain Road detour causing problems for homeowners

With a portion of Keel Mountain Road closed in Madison County, it's causing problems for people who live nearby.

WAAY 31 spoke to one person who said the alternatives do her no good.

Right now, there is only one way to get to Keel Mountain Road due to it being closed for construction, since the rain destroyed a part of it. That is by taking Keel Hollow Road. Many people said the detour is dangerous, and they want a better alternative.

"Actually the portion of the road that you go down on the side is actually a repair, but it's somewhat crumbling. So, when you go down, you wouldn't want to be with another car in that hairpin," said Leah Fogg, who lives on Keel Mountain Road.

Leah Fogg lives off Keel Mountain Road and said she doesn't like driving up Keel Hollow Road to get down the mountain. She even looked for someplace else to live.

"Now with a daughter in my car with me, I don't feel necessarily safe going up and down that road. My husband and I have also looked at maybe renting an Airbnb for the time being, while they're fixing the road, so that I'm not having to go up and down the road every single day," said Fogg.

Commissioner Craig Hill said a second route is almost ready. He said Blowing Cave Road will be open next week, after some changes are made to its curvature.

"We're in the process now of bringing the rock in to build back and stabilize the road on Blowing Cave," said Hill.

Contractors are creating a ditch of sorts, with a rock support area so cars will not slide off the side of the mountain. Once this is completed, it should also help prevent accidents.

With only one way up and down the mountain, it's affecting school bus routes as well. WAAY 31 called Madison County Schools to understand why buses are not coming up this road, but we're waiting to hear back.

Two people who live on Keel Hollow Road said the bus drivers wont go up the mountain, because it's dangerous. They said they saw the bus drivers try and drive it, but the conditions weren't safe.