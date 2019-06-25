Florence kayaking recreational area shut down due to damage

The City of Florence has shut down a kayak landing at Cypress Creek, because people keep causing damage.

The city said it's not clear if the damage done at the kayak landing is intentional, but because of the damage, the area will be closed until the entire project is done.

"We're coming here to enjoy a nice, beautiful day out on the creek kayaking," said Chase Aday.

Aday and his friends showed up to Florence's kayak landing only to find the gates locked and the parking area blocked off.

"Oh, I am very disappointed, because the effort it took to load these kayaks was not easy and the fact that we drove out here and it be closed is not a good thing for us," said Aday.

The city says it's spent about $161,000 to add a parking lot and make the recreational area nice for use. The problem is they've been trying to do construction while also keeping the landing open, which has led to destruction. The city said someone backed over a fire hydrant, drove on new asphalt and messed up the landscaping.

"It's horrible. I mean the fact that anyone would even try and vandalize anything of God's beautiful creation. I mean why would you destroy anything like that where people come and have fun?" said Aday.

The city doesn't have an exact dollar amount, but says the damage is minimal. Aday said he hopes others will learn from this and respect what the city is trying to do for kayakers.

"It's something that we should all be able to enjoy together instead of people ruining it for other people," said Aday.

City officials said they don’t know when the landing will be back open to the public.