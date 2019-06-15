Clear

Kayakers stranded in McMullen Cove Saturday

Two kayakers couldn't make it back to shore on their own Saturday night.

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Huntsville fire and rescue were called to rescue two kayakers Saturday night. 
Rescue teams have been able to make verbal contact with them.
There's a total of four people who were kayaking. Two made it to shore but according to the rescue agency, the other two couldn't because the water was too rough. We'll update you with the latest information as it becomes available. 

