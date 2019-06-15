Huntsville fire and rescue were called to rescue two kayakers Saturday night.
Rescue teams have been able to make verbal contact with them.
There's a total of four people who were kayaking. Two made it to shore but according to the rescue agency, the other two couldn't because the water was too rough. We'll update you with the latest information as it becomes available.
Related Content
- Kayakers stranded in McMullen Cove Saturday
- Mike McMullen: nuclear war with North Korea closer than ever
- Search underway for missing kayaker
- Crews continue search for Giles County kayaker
- Florence starts work on popular kayak site
- Crews find body of missing Giles County kayaker
- Madison County river packed with kayakers during Memorial Day weekend
- Morning wreck slows down traffic in Hampton Cove
- New garbage collection route added in Hampton Cove area
Scroll for more content...