Kayaker's body identified and recovered from Little River Canyon Reserve In DeKalb Co.

The DeKalb County Coroner identified the man who died while kayaking on Little River Canyon.

41-year-old Chip Sizemore of Sylvania died Saturday after officials say he somehow flipped from his kayak and got pinned under a rock.

"It's a community. We are all here to experience and love the same things. It's tragic when something like this happens, so we do our best to get that loved one back," Matt Switzer said.

Switzer has been a park ranger for the Little Canyon Center for around three months. He says this is his first death since he started working here.

"It's always hard, especially seeing the family grieving there as well," Switzer said.

That's why he and first responders in the area did their best to help recover Sizemore as quickly as possible.

Search efforts resumed at around 7 this morning. Park rangers said they had to suspend the recovery effort on Saturday because the river rose more than a foot while they were trying to extract the victim.

Park rangers were assisted by several departments across the county: Fischer Rescue, DeSoto Rescue, Dogtown Fire, Fort Payne Fire, Tucker’s Chapel Volunteer Fire, DeKalb County Sheriff Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, and DeKalb Ambulance Service.

ALEA even brought a helicopter to help with the recovery efforts because they all know how important it is for the family.

"It could be anybody's mother, father, sister, brother, son or daughter out there. We all have families as well and we would love the absolute, most attention given to the recovery," Switzer said.

Park rangers say Sizemore's body was recovered at around 12:13 p.m. His body was turned over to the county coroner.

They say they're glad they could bring some sort of closure to the family.

"It's in our nature. First responders go out there for a reason. They have those jobs for a reason. They want to take care of the public and want to do their best to keep them safe," Switzer said.