Kay Ivey finishes up campaign stops after voting in Montgomery

Governor Kay Ivey made several campaign stops after she voted Tuesday morning in Montgomery. She told reporters it's the longest line she's had to wait in since 1980.

Ivey took over in 2017 after Governor Robert Bentley resigned amid controversy. She's led a campaign focused on jobs. Most recently, she issued an executive order to the Alabama Parole Board. She says her main focus has been jobs and passing bills that protect.

Tuesday night, the doors will open to the public at 7:00 p.m. for Ivey's watch party at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery. WAAY 31 is told she will address the crowd once results start to come in. If she wins the race for governor, she will be the state's second elected female governor.

Democrat Walt Maddox was just six years old when Ivey entered the political arena. He says his youth is an advantage. The latest polling data shows Ivey well ahead of Maddox by about 30 points.

Ivey has served in Alabama politics for nearly four decades. She was first appointed to a state cabinet position back in 1979. From there, she ran for state treasurer in 2003 and served in that position until 2011. Ivey then went on to serve as lieutenant governor and on to assume the governor role in 2017.