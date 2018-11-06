Kay Ivey elected Governor of Alabama

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Governor Kay Ivey took the stage in Montgomery to a crowd of cheering supporters Tuesday night after winning the Governors race.
She beat Tuscaloosa Mayor, Walt Maddox, with about 60% of votes. Ivey addressed her supporters saying, “The people of Alabama have spoken loud and clear: we want to keep Alabama on the right track and keep Alabama working!"
A large crowd was with Ivey as she gave her acceptance speech.
Ivey made history Tuesday night becoming the first Republican woman to become Governor of the state of Alabama.
