Kay Ivey elected Governor of Alabama

Ivey will be Governor of Alabama

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 10:55 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Governor Kay Ivey took the stage in Montgomery to a crowd of cheering supporters Tuesday night after winning the Governors race.

She beat Tuscaloosa Mayor, Walt Maddox, with about 60% of votes. Ivey addressed her supporters saying, “The people of Alabama have spoken loud and clear: we want to keep Alabama on the right track and keep Alabama working!"

A large crowd was with Ivey as she gave her acceptance speech.

Ivey made history Tuesday night becoming the first Republican woman to become Governor of the state of Alabama.

