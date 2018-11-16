Clear

Kay Ivey announces death of Alabama's first dog, Bear

Courtesy of Governor Ivey's office

Governor Ivey announced Friday that Alabama's first dog, Bear, has passed away

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 9:49 PM
Updated: Nov. 16, 2018 9:50 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Governor Ivey announced Friday that Alabama's first dog, Bear, has passed away from ongoing health issues. Bear was a 14-year-old Chow mix, and Ivey adopted him from a veterinarian in 2005 after he'd been hit by a car.

Bear was in a commercial with Ivey in 2018 before the general election. In a statement released from the governor's officer, Ivey says that if anyone would like to honor Bear to volunteer or donate to a local humane society.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events