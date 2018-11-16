Kay Ivey announces death of Alabama's first dog, Bear

Governor Ivey announced Friday that Alabama's first dog, Bear, has passed away from ongoing health issues. Bear was a 14-year-old Chow mix, and Ivey adopted him from a veterinarian in 2005 after he'd been hit by a car.
Bear was in a commercial with Ivey in 2018 before the general election. In a statement released from the governor's officer, Ivey says that if anyone would like to honor Bear to volunteer or donate to a local humane society.
