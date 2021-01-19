Katie Serrato signs with Wallace State to run Cross Country

Katie Serrato signed with Wallace State Community College in Hanceville this week.

She's coming off a strong high school career finishing 12th in the state in class 4A this season.

During the 2020 season, Wallace State's women's cross country won a third straight Alabama Community College Conference meet championship and finished a program-best sixth in the country at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Championship meet. Katie is joining a pristine program. Congrats!