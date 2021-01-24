Kansas City Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV

For Tom Brady, it's another trip to the Super Bowl. But this time, he'll be in a Tampa Bay uniform.

And for his new team, the Buccaneers, it'll be a home game with not much of a home-field advantage. To put a bow on a season unlike any other, it comes as no surprise that there is no such thing as a straightforward storyline.

The Bucs will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the title on February 7.

The game will be in Tampa, marking the first time a team has played the Super Bowl on home turf.

But to make conditions safer during the coronavirus pandemic that has upended everything this year, the Bucs will play in front of only 22,000 fans in their 75.000-seat stadium. They'll also be an underdog. The Chiefs opened as 3.5-point favorites.