By car, by foot, by horse: Search ongoing for on-the-run kangaroo in Alabama

This video isn't out of Australia - and it isn't a clip from Jumanji, either. Here's Jack the kangaroo on the loose just two hours away from Huntsville in Winfield, Ala.

The kangaroo is about 5 feet tall, 180 pounds, and he's not used to the wild.

Braxton Basinger owns B&H Livestock. He was transporting Jack from a home in Mississippi to a buyer in Tennessee. The family buying Jack couldn't meet for a few days, so Basinger was keeping him at his ranch in Winfield in the meantime.

On Monday when they were moving Jack in a trailer, he got out.

"There was still a small patch in my trailer and the loading chute and he just squeezed through there and started hopping down the highway," said Basinger.

The grand escape happened about 1 p.m. Monday on County Highway 63.

Tiffany Perry works near the ranch. She saw the whole thing and even helped try and catch Jack!

"We got pretty close to catching him a couple times (Monday) afternoon but he made it into the woods and after that he got pretty difficult to try and catch," Perry said.

It is legal to have a pet kangaroo in Alabama. Perry says she sees exotic animals of all kinds around the ranch.

"Really it was just another normal Monday around the Enterprises," said Perry.

There have been several spottings posted online of Jack.

Basinger says his own employees, local police, the game warden and Jack's original owner from Mississippi are all out searching for him in cars, on foot and on horseback.