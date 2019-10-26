Clear
Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney honored at Magic City Classic

Following this formation, purple balloons were also released. Purple was Kamille McKinney's favorite color.
The formation was done by the Alabama A&M Marching Maroon and White Band.

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 8:09 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Amid the match-up between Alabama A&M and Alabama State at the Magic City Classic, there was a moment that brought everyone together.

During the halftime show, the Alabama A&M Marching Maroon and White Band took to the field and formed the word "Cupcake" during one of their songs. That was the nickname of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney who was found dead this week after being kidnapped on October 12.

Balloons were also released at the game in her memory at the game. They were purple, which was her favorite color. 

Kamille's funeral is set for Sunday afternoon, followed by her burial.

