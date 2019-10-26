Amid the match-up between Alabama A&M and Alabama State at the Magic City Classic, there was a moment that brought everyone together.

During the halftime show, the Alabama A&M Marching Maroon and White Band took to the field and formed the word "Cupcake" during one of their songs. That was the nickname of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney who was found dead this week after being kidnapped on October 12.

Balloons were also released at the game in her memory at the game. They were purple, which was her favorite color.

Kamille's funeral is set for Sunday afternoon, followed by her burial.