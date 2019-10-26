Amid the match-up between Alabama A&M and Alabama State at the Magic City Classic, there was a moment that brought everyone together.
During the halftime show, the Alabama A&M Marching Maroon and White Band took to the field and formed the word "Cupcake" during one of their songs. That was the nickname of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney who was found dead this week after being kidnapped on October 12.
Balloons were also released at the game in her memory at the game. They were purple, which was her favorite color.
Kamille's funeral is set for Sunday afternoon, followed by her burial.
Related Content
- Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney honored at Magic City Classic
- Search continues for missing Alabama child Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
- Coroner: Body found in Birmingham confirmed as Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney
- Funeral set for Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney abducted, killed in Alabama
- DeKalb County sheriff remembers county's own tragedy in wake of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney's death
- Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney died by suffocation the same day she was kidnapped in Alabama, documents say
- It's Magic City Classic Week
- Reward offered for Kamille McKinney, Birmingham toddler kidnapped from party
- Birmingham police: New video shows Kamille McKinney, man shortly before kidnapping
- Jefferson County DA: 2 suspects officially charged with capital murder in Kamille McKinney case
Scroll for more content...