Kamala Harris to address Alabama Democratic Conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will serve as the keynote speaker for a meeting of the black caucus of the Alabama Democratic Party.

The Alabama Democratic Conference says the Democratic senator from California will address a luncheon during its 59th annual convention in Montgomery in June.

A statement announcing the speech says the ADC hasn't endorsed anyone in the crowded Democratic primary field. But the group will recommend a presidential candidate ahead of the state's primary vote on March 3, 2020.

The ADC announcement calls Harris one of the leading contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination and notes her graduation from a historically black college, Howard University.

Another Democratic presidential candidate, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, spoke to state Democrats earlier this month.