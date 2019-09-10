Priceville alum, Kaleb Barker, receives a big honor this week. The Troy QB was presented the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Week award, after Barker put up great numbers against Campbell in week one. Barker suffered an ACL injury last season putting him out for the year. The senior was on track to be the most productive QB in Troy history.
He takes the field again Saturday at home against Southern Miss. Congrats Kaleb!
- Kaleb Barker making great comeback
- Priceville alum Kaleb Barker out for the season at Troy University
