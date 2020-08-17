‘Kaiden deserves justice:’ Florence police plead for public’s help in probe of child’s murder

The Florence Police Department is pleading with the public to provide information linked to the murder of a 3-year-old boy on Aug. 12.

Kaiden Garner died from blunt force trauma, the department said. When the child was taken to North Alabama Medical Center, it was falsely reported the boy died from heat exposure, police said.

“Our investigation to this point has confirmed that Kaiden was visiting with his father in the days leading up to his death,” Lt. Wes Gargis said in a news release. “Witnesses have confirmed that Kaiden, his father, and others were in the area of the 1,300 block of Carver Circle on the night of his death.”

“We need your help,” Gargis said. “We need our community to be alarmed and frustrated at the killing of a 3-year-old child. … Kaiden deserves justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bill White at 256-760-6595, the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610, Shoals Area Crime Stoppers at 256-386-8685 or use FPD Text-A-Tip at 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.

