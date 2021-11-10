KIX96 snags CMA award nomination

Big River Broadcasting's KIX96 radio station, or WXFL, was nominated for Country Music Association's small market station of the year, and win or not, the station is celebrating.

KIX96 Operations Manager Fletcher Brown said just being nominated is a huge feat.

"It really is a big deal, because the Country Music Association is the centerpiece in country radio," said Brown.

Brown said they went up against every small market country radio station to get this nomination.

"It's station submissions, so we submit and then we are judged by our peers," said Brown.

Only the top four or five are nominated, and for it to be KIX96's second year for back-to-back nominations in this category makes this year's nomination even more special.

"It's really hard to get a CMA nomination," Brown said. "We've been submitting every year for 15 years or more, and this is only our third, so to get one win or not, we're in some of the best company."

Brown said attending the CMA awards is a chance to hang with some of the same musicians whose music they play on the radio, then share those experiences with their listeners.

The CMA broadcasting awards were announced a few weeks before Wednesday night's awards show. KIX96 did not win, but they said just being nominated is a huge honor and makes people here proud. Plus, there is always next year.

KIX96 was also nominated for a National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Award for Country Station of the Year.