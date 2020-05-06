KFC delivers food to soup kitchen in Moulton

On Monday, KFC donated 85 chicken boxes to The Kitchen in Moulton.

The director of The Kitchen, Lashundra Craig, said they are a soup kitchen where anyone can stop by to get a free hot meal on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, more people have stopped by for a meal, especially children. By having KFC donate food, it gave Craig and the volunteers a break.

"It felt good. It was a good atmosphere out here, the crows was moving, we were able not to cook today and that made me and my volunteers feel good," said Craig.

People also received a bag of sweet potatoes as well as face masks.