Franklin Co. K-9 unit stops suspect after multi-county chase

An early morning high speed chase ends in an arrest.

John Gainey is now in the Franklin County Jail. He is facing several charges including attempted assault and resisting arrest.

Officials were trying to pull over a motorcycle that was speeding in Marion county. The chase then entered Franklin County and went into Colbert, Lauderdale and Limestone Counties.

Officials said the chase ended when Gainey ran out of gas in his sports bike. Then, he took off running. A Franklin County K-9 unit then took Gainey into custody at around 4:33 a.m. near Rogersville.