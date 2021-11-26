Juwan Gary’s double-double helps lift No. 10 Alabama past Drake, 80-71

ORLANDO – Alabama forward Juwan Gary earned his first start of the year and recorded his second double-double of his career to help lead the No. 10/9 Crimson Tide to an 80-71 victory over the Drake Bulldogs in the consolation bracket of the ESPN Events Invitational. With the victory, Alabama advances to take on Miami Sunday night at 5:30 p.m. CT (6:30 p.m. ET).

After finishing the opening stanza with only four points and two boards, Gary concluded the contest with a career-best 14 points and tied his career high of 10 rebounds in the victory. Junior Jahvon Quinerly led all scorers with 18 points, while junior Jaden Shackelford added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists on the night.