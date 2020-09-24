Juvenile in custody for Decatur vehicle break-ins

A juvenile is charged for breaking into vehicles in Decatur.

According to the Decatur Police Department, on Sept. 3, residents in the 700-block of Canterbury Avenue SW reported burglaries to their vehicles.

Investigators identified two juvenile male suspects, and petitions were obtained through the Morgan County Juvenile Probation Office on Sept. 10 for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

One of the suspects turned himself into the Morgan County Juvenile Probation Office on Sept. 17. He’s awaiting placement through the Department of Youth Services.

