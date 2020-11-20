Juvenile grabs gun to protect grandmother during Morgan County home invasion; 3 arrested

Three people are in jail after a home invasion in Morgan County that included a juvenile grabbing a gun to protect a grandmother.

About 7 p.m. Thursday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said three masked and armed people forced their way into a home in the 3000 block of Rescue Road in the Union Hill Community.

The sheriff’s office said “a juvenile in the home bravely, but unsuccessfully, attempted to protect the grandmother and home by grabbing a handgun and confronting the assailants.”

The three went through the home and took the gun from the juvenile.

The car that suspects drove was found during a traffic stop about 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Highway 67 in Somerville.

The sheriff’s office said a gun matching the one taken from the residence was in plain view in the vehicle.

Deputies arrested Savon C Black, 19, of Fayetteville, TN; Erica Nicole Campbell, 18, of Somerville; and Brandon Lee Taylor, 20, of Lacey's Spring.

All three were charged with first-degree robbery and taken to the Morgan County Jail.