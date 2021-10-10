Juvenile arrested, charged with making terroristic threat

A male juvenile has been arrested following a bomb threat made at Brindlee Mountain High School on October 4, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect has been charged with making a terroristic threat and is currently being held in a juvenile holding facility.

The juvenile will appear before a Marshall County Judge on Monday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says "We would like to thank the Albertville Police Dept. Criminal Investigation Division, Marshall County District Attorney's Office, and Brindle Mountain High School Administration for assisting in this case."