Juvenile charged in murder of Florence teenager

The suspect is being held at the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 6:01 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

An arrest has been made in the Monday murder of 19-year-old Miguel Adame of Florence.

Florence police arrested a juvenile and charged them with capital murder on Wednesday, according to Sgt. Cliff Billingsley of the Florence Police Department.

Adame was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds about 11:30 p.m. Monday in Quail Run Apartments, police said.

The suspect is being held at the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center. Police aren’t releasing the name due to the suspect being a juvenile.

