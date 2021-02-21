Juvenile, adult shot during a Quinceañera in Madison County

A night meant for celebration turned into a crime scene Saturday night after a man shot an adult and a juvenile in the middle of a Quinceañera.

Many people were gathered for the fiesta de quince años at the Omega Center on Import Circle near Dan Tibbs Road when the shooting happened.

Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. Both the juvenile and the adult victim were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators at the scene said it's unclear if the suspected shooter was invited to the Quinceañera or just knew about it and who would be there.

The incident is being investigated as a domestic shooting and investigators have identified the suspect.