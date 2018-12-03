Juvenile accidentally shoots man in Dekalb County

The DeKalb County Sherrif's Office said on Saturday, a juvenile accidentally shot 45-year-old George Allen Murphy in the head. The event happened on County Road 34 in the town of Crossville.

Investigators state the bullet hit Murphy while he was on the porch of his neighbor's house on Saturday. The gunshot came through the closed front door, from inside the house.

Investigators said the kid who fired the gun, lives at the house. Though this is believed to be an accident, officials are still investigating it. WAAY 31 reached out to DeKalb County investigator to learn the age of the child and if the parents will be held responsible. We will keep you informed once we receive those answers.