Justice Department indicts Falkville man on 17 counts in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Falkville man arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol now faces a 17-count indictment from a federal grand jury.

Lonnie Coffman was arrested after Molotov Cocktails were found in the cooler of a truck, according to Washington, DC Metropolitan Police. (Read more about Coffman HERE and HERE)

The indictment released Tuesday from the Department of Justice says Coffman faces:

Six charges of possession of an unregistered firearm;

Three charges of carrying a pistol without a license;

Two charges of carrying a rifle or shotgun;

One charge of possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding devices and;

Five charges of unlawful possession of ammunition.

The indictment says Coffman had materials for 11 Molotov Cocktails; a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun; a .22 caliber North American Arms revolver; a 9mm Hi-Point handgun; a Windham Weaponry rifle; a Hatfield Gun Company SAS shotgun; 9mm, .22 caliber and 5.56 x 45mm rounds; and shotgun shells.

Last week, Metropolitan Police said Coffman was coming back to his car, when officers approached the car he was sitting in and asked him what his name was and told officers his name was “Lonnie.”

After being stopped by police in his car, Coffman had “asked officers whether they had located the bombs,” according to an affidavit filed by a Capitol Police Officer.

Coffman was arrested and later “denied that he was referring to any bombs that he had knowledge of,” the affidavit said. It is believed by investigators that Coffman is not the suspect who is behind the alleged pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC, the complaint says.