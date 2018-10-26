Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Justice Department: Person in custody in connection with mailing of pipe bombs

Justice Department: Person in custody in connection with mailing of pipe bombs.

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 10:14 AM
Posted By: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - Justice Department: Person in custody in connection with mailing of pipe bombs.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/26/2018 10:08:11 AM (GMT -5:00)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events