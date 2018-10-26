WASHINGTON (AP) - Justice Department: Person in custody in connection with mailing of pipe bombs.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
10/26/2018 10:08:11 AM (GMT -5:00)
Related Content
- Justice Department: Person in custody in connection with mailing of pipe bombs
- Huntsville man arrested for pipe bomb possession
- Man arrested after authorities find active pipe bomb
- Pipe bomb strapped to man in NYC subway injures 4
- Person of interest in custody after double murder in Decatur
- Person of interest in custody for Birmingham school shooting
- Manafort sues Mueller, Justice Department over Russia probe
- U.S. Justice Department refers Mississippi cold case for "potential prosecution"
- Pipe problems: Who should you call?
- Police investigating murder at Huntsville apartment, person of interest in custody
Scroll for more content...