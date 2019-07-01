Just as hot to start July

Heading into a new month and the holiday weekend, temperatures couldn't be more typical. Typical in the sense that it's hot and humid, and still above average. High today reach the mid 90s, making it feel like the lower triple digits. Expect more of the same Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated storms are in the forecast as well, being slightly more widespread on the Fourth (Thursday).

There's no huge shift in the pattern anytime soon, so the heat persists with afternoon storm chances through at least the weekend. As has been the case the past couple of weeks, any stronger storms will be capable of producing gusty wind, small hail, and frequent lightning.