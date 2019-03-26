Just Love Coffee Café opening first Alabama location in Huntsville

Just Love Coffee Café will be opening a location at the Times Plaza development at 2317 South Memorial Parkway in the fall of 2019.

The café will serve drip coffee, cold brew, nitro, frappes, teas, espresso-based beverages and lattes. The menu will include items like breakfast sliders, egg and cheese biscuits, chicken quesadillas, quinoa-veggie wraps and fruity pebbles and cream waffles.

The company's first brick-and-mortar location was opened in 2011 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. There are now locations in Brentwood, Tennessee and Nashville.

