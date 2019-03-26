Clear
Just Love Coffee Café opening first Alabama location in Huntsville

Courtesy of Just Love Coffee Café

It will be located at the Times Plaza development at 2317 South Memorial Parkway.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 3:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Just Love Coffee Café will be opening a location at the Times Plaza development at 2317 South Memorial Parkway in the fall of 2019.

The café will serve drip coffee, cold brew, nitro, frappes, teas, espresso-based beverages and lattes. The menu will include items like breakfast sliders, egg and cheese biscuits, chicken quesadillas, quinoa-veggie wraps and fruity pebbles and cream waffles. 

The company's first brick-and-mortar location was opened in 2011 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. There are now locations in Brentwood, Tennessee and Nashville.

For more information, click HERE.

