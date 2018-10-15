Jury trial scheduled for man charged with animal cruelty

David Wilson Coffman Jr. was arrested on March 2, 2018 and was indicted in September on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals and failure to bury livestock.
Coffman plead "not guilty" on September 14, 2018. He's scheduled right now for a jury trial on December 10, 2018.
