Jury to decide verdict in case of a Madison County doctor facing drug charges

A Madison County doctor will be back in federal court Friday on drug charges.

Doctor Celia Lloyd-Turney is accused of overprescribing prescription pills to patients at Choice Medicine in Toney.

The jury began deliberations began Thursday but were interrupted when power went out in Downtown Huntsville.

So the judge sent the jury home and told them to be back at 8:30 Friday morning.

As they jury deliberates they will look at court documents which show Lloyd-Turney prescribed large quanties of controlled substances to the same patients. She even allegedly prescribed some as many as 15 pills a day.

Now Lloyd-Turney is facing 15 counts of selling or distributing controlled substance.

WAAY 31 will bring you the details of the verdict once it becomes available.