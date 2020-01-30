Clear

Jury set to come back in federal trial after power outage disrupts diliberations

A power outage in Downtown Huntsville Thursday afternoon interrupted jury deliberations in a federal case at the U.S. District Courthouse.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 6:22 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

A jury has not yet reached a verdict yet in the federal case against Madison County doctor Celia Lloyd-Turney, who is accused of overprescribing drugs to patients.

Lloyd-Turney was arrested in April.

She was a doctor at Choice Medicine Clinic in Toney.

Court documents say she prescribed excessive quantities of controlled substances to the same patients, with some of them having access to as many as 15 pills a day.

Thursday afternoon, jury deliberations in the case were interrupted by a power outage in downtown Huntsville.

The judge decided to send the jury home. It will reconvene Friday morning.

According to court documents, Doctor Lloyd-Turney is facing 15 counts of controlled substance - sell distribute or dispense.

