Jury selection underway in Lauderdale Co. human trafficking case

Jury selection is underway in Lauderdale County for a human trafficking case involving an attorney and another man.

A former attorney, Chip Dillard, and Timothy Staggs are charged with human trafficking, sexual abuse and witness intimidation. The attorney general’s office filed the charges in 2016.



Chip Dillard Chip Dillard

Timothy Staggs Timothy Staggs

Staggs and Dillard will be tried at the same time, and the trial could last at least two weeks. According to the attorney general's office, Dillard and Staggs used various methods to take advantage of young women in Lauderdale County.

Law enforcement sources close with the investigation say Dillard would represent women in various cases and in return for his attorney services, he would make them pay off their debts by putting them in sexual servitude.

The attorney general's office is in charge of the case, because there are too many conflicts of interest in Lauderdale County. Court documents show investigators believe the men had at least six victims. A jury could be seated by the end of Tuesday.