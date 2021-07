A jury has been seated in the trial for Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely.

The jury consists of 12 members and three alternates. It is made up of 12 women and three men.

The jury was selected out of 102 potential jurors.

Jurors will return to the courthouse at 10:30 Friday. The judge will give preliminary instructions and then opening arguments will begin.

Sheriff Blakely is facing 11 counts of thefts and ethics charges.