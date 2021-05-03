Jury selected for murder trial of Huntsville Police Officer William Darby

A jury is in place, ready to try Huntsville Police Officer William Darby for murder.

In 2018, Darby and two other officers responded to a suicidal man, later identified as Jeffrey Parker, with a gun to his head.

After failed attempts to get Parker to put down the gun, Darby claims he feared for his and the other responding officers' lives. He shot Parker to death.

An internal investigation by the Huntsville Police Department found that Darby followed proper procedure. But after the case was handed over to the district attorney's office, Darby was indicted by a grand jury.

Monday night, attorneys selected 12 jurors and 2 alternates to try Darby's case after COVID-19 delayed it multiple times.

The goal of the attorneys and judge was to select 14 people who will be able to come into the courtroom starting Tuesday and be able to listen to both sides of the argument.

In order to select the jurors, there were a lot of questions surrounding their opinions on policing and even their relationship with law enforcement.

The prosecutor and defense mentioned other high-profile cases both locally and nationally regarding police brutality.

Another topic brought up was mental health, since Parker was suicidal. The prosecution made it clear they cannot have a juror who will not be able to handle the topic.

The prosecutor did bring up the two questions the jury will have to answer in order to come up with a conviction. That is - Did William Darby intend to murder Jeffrey Parker, and did he murder Parker?

The trial resumes Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. and will last until 5:30 p.m.