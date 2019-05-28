A jury is recommending the death penalty for Lionel Francis, who last week was found guilty of murdering his daughter.
A judge will take the jury's recommendation and make the final decision on his sentence.
Sentencing is scheduled for July 25.
Francis was found guilty on Friday in the trial for the May 2016 death.
Police say Francis got into a fight with the mother of his 20-month-old daughter, Alexandria Francis, leading him to shooting the young girl in the head. He was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Francis has said he accidentally fired his gun when his daughter tried to hug him while he was cleaning the weapon.
Prosecutor, Tim Douthit, said when Francis shot the toddler in the head, it was evil and not an an accident.
"The toughest part for me to get over and for the jury to get over was just the acceptance that somebody could be so evil in this particular case," Douthit said.
The jury deliberated for about four hours before returning their verdict that the shooting was intentional. As Francis left court, he was emotionless and shrugged his shoulders when WAAY 31 asked him about the jury's verdict.
Related Content
- Jury says Huntsville man who murdered daughter should get death penalty
- Jury recommends death penalty in Colbert County capital murder trial
- Judge rules state can pursue death penalty for Huntsville man police say killed his daughter
- Huntsville man found guilty in daughter’s murder
- Huntsville police charge man with murder in Meridianville man's death
- Madison Co. jury set to deliberate Tuesday in death penalty case
- Police charge man with murder in Huntsville stabbing death
- Jury recommends life in prison for Huntsville man convicted of murdering wife, son
- Jury recommends death for Peter Capote
- DA's office will seek death penalty for capital murder of DeKalb County 11-year-old