GUILTY: Jury reaches verdict in Ahmaud Arbery trial

Ahmaud Arbery

Only one was found guilty on all charges.

Posted: Nov 24, 2021 12:45 PM
Updated: Nov 24, 2021 12:51 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

A jury has found the men accused of chasing down and fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery guilty on most of their charges.

The men were each charged with one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Travis McMichael was found guilty on all charges. Gregory McMichael was found guilty on all but the malice murder charge. William "Roddie" Bryan was found guilty on all but the malice murder, one count of felony murder and the aggravated assault charge.

They face up to life in prison. 

