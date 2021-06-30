Clear

The jury for the Christopher Henderson trial has their first full day of deliberations.

The jury for a mass murder trial had their first full day of deliberations on Wednesday.

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 7:00 PM
Posted By: Bridget Divers



Christopher Henderson is accused of killing five people, including his pregnant wife, back in 2015.

The jury for the case recessed just after 5 o'clock on Wednesday. They had been at the courthouse since 9 a.m. and deliberated for about seven hours.

They did stop deliberations briefly to ask Judge Chris Comer several questions.

They asked the judge for a definition of complicity and a definition of start/maintain in regards to fire, which is one of the elements of arson.

The jury also asked about needing to acquit a person if the jury cannot agree on the charge.

Judge Comer responded by saying that they have not been deliberating long enough for him to even answer that question.

It's up to the jury to decide if Henderson is guilty or not guilty of each of the 15 counts of capital murder.

If a guilty verdict is reached for any of the counts of capital murder they will go to the penalty phase.

The penalty phase is where the punishment for the crime is decided which for Henderson is either the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

