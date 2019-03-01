Clear
Jury finds two men not guilty in Lauderdale County human trafficking case

Staggs (left) and Dillard (right)

The attorney general’s office filed the charges in 2016.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 4:23 PM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2019 4:26 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Friday, a jury found Timothy Staggs and Chip Dillard not guilty on all counts in a Lauderdale County human trafficking case.

A former attorney, Chip Dillard, and Timothy Staggs were charged with human trafficking, sexual abuse and witness intimidation. The attorney general’s office filed the charges in 2016.

Law enforcement sources close with the investigation said Dillard would represent women in various cases and in return for his attorney services, he would make them pay off their debts by putting them in sexual servitude.

Staggs and Dillard do still have pending charges per court officials.

