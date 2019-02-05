Jury finds Stephen Marc Stone guilty in murders of wife, son

The jury has returned guilty verdicts in the capital murder trial for Stephen Marc Stone.

Stone is charged with killing his wife and son, 32-year-old Krista Stone and 7-year-old Zachary Stone, inside their south Huntsville home on Feb. 24, 2013.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say Stone strangled the victims. The trial was pushed back several times for mental evaluations of Stone, and he was found competent to stand trial but is pursuing an insanity defense.

Stone's son, Zachary, was a first grader at Mountain Gap Elementary School when he was murdered, the state says. Stone's 2-year-old and 4-year-old daughters were in the house at the time of the murders, according to Tim Gann, the chief trial attorney for the Madison County District Attorney's Office. He says the family planned for Stone's family to visit on that day.

The state says Stone got up the morning of Feb. 24 and went for a drive after leaving a note for his wife. Gann says the three kids and wife spent the day together, and Stone returned home around midnight. The state says Stone got in bed with his wife, Krista, who was upset that he had left that day. Gann says they moved to another room, continuing to talk while sitting on the couch and that he then attacked her.

Gann says Stone went for Krista's throat, holding her down on the couch and that, at some point, he adjusted and put her elbow on her neck while she was clawing, fighting and scratching, pleading for help. The state says Stone crushed her neck, killing her there on the couch.

