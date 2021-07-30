Jury deliberations set to resume Monday in Limestone Co. Sheriff corruption trial

The judge dismissed the jury for the weekend after they began deliberations in the criminal trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Jurors won't be required to come in over the weekend, so they'll return Monday morning at 9:00 a.m. and try to reach a verdict.

Right before the jury was dismissed, Sheriff Blakely left the courthouse and came down to a sea of people waiting for him in the front lawn. No one was sure if a verdict would come Friday night, but his supporters were waiting for him either way.

Now that jury deliberations are set to resume Monday morning, it is a waiting game for everyone.

There is a lot of evidence for the jurors to discuss, as they have to come up with a unanimous decision on each of the 10 counts Blakely is still facing. Now, the jurors have the entire weekend to think about the evidence and arguments they were presented over the last 2 weeks.

During closing arguments, the state went over each of the ten charges Blakely is facing, and said they've given the jurors all of the evidence to prove Blakely guilty on all counts.

One attorney saying Blakely wanted money more than he wanted to follow the law. He ended by stating now it's the jurors chance to hold the Sheriff accountable to the same laws he enforces.

The defense restated their original message since day one. No missing money, no intent, and therefore no crime. They said the prosecution based their case on assumptions, presumptions, and innuendos. None of which are not enough to prove guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

Even though the jurors have been in the courtroom for the past two weeks, this is when they're real job begins as they work together to try and come up with a verdict.