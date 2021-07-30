Jury deliberations begin in the trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

The jury deliberated for around three hours Friday afternoon for the corruption trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. The sheriff is on trial for 10 ethics and theft violations.

Tammy Waddell, an Assistant Jail Administrator in Limestone County, testified this week in the trial of Sheriff Blakely.

She shared her thoughts about the trial with us Friday after the jury went into deliberations.

"I've got a 20 something year career with law enforcement. I understand what telling the truth is. That's exactly what I came there to do," said Tamy Waddell, Assistant Jail Administrator at the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

The prosecution said during closing arguments that Waddell did not tell the truth because she is a close friend of Blakely's.

"It wasn't what the AG's office wanted to hear, but that's not what I was instructed to do. I was instructed by the judge to tell the truth. I took the oath and I said I wouldn't perjure myself and I didn't, but yet I was betrayed today with a defamation of character as being someone that was a liar because I was in the inner circle. That's not right," said Waddell.

She also said that Sheriff Blakely never told her to lie.

"Because it's Sheriff Blakely and because he's such an awesome guy people need to understand he'd never ask one of us to do anything other than tell the truth. People need to understand that," said Waddell.

During closing arguments, the prosecution not only brought up Waddell, but also said that Blakely is not above the law because he is sheriff. The prosecution said that Blakely does not care where money comes from as long as it ends up in his bank account.

The defense pointed out that no money is missing though and that the evidence presented during the trial does not show intent.

People like Waddell have faith the jury will make the right decision in this trial.

"I feel really good about it because I know he's an honest man. I have confidence in this jury. I think they're going to see it for what it is," said Waddell.

The jury broke for the weekend just after five Friday and will continue their deliberations Monday which will be the start of the fourth week of this trial after two weeks of testimony and a whole week of jury selection.

Deliberations are set to start again at 9.